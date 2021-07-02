Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Kaveri Priiyam elated about him becoming a father; says, 'Can't wait to meet junior Shaheer soon'

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor left everyone surprised as they got married in November 2020. Now, there have been rumours that they are expecting their first child together. A source close to ETimes had said that Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They’re both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives. However, both Shaheer and Ruchikaa have denied speaking about this. However, recently Shaheer Sheikh shared a happy family picture with his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor and in-laws along with their two pet dogs. As soon as he posted the picture, fans noticed Ruchikaa's baby bump. She can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the picture. But there was no mention of Ruchikaa's pregnancy. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh poses with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor and family but it is the latter's baby bump that grabs all the attention of the fans – view pic

Well, not Shaheer or Ruchikaa, it is someone else who has confirmed that Ruchikaa is pregnant. Yes, we are talking about Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Kaveri Priiyam. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Kaveri Priiyam revealed how they recently had a reunion of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke co-stars had a fun time together. She also spoke about Shaheer Sheikh and revealed that they had a great time together. Kaveri revealed that Shaheer Sheikh is all set to become a father. She said, "Shaheer is now all set to become a father and we are quite happy about it. When we came to know, we congratulated him." She was asked if Shaheer changed post marriage. She said, "I feel he has become more responsible. During our recent reunion, he was discussing parenthood and all the responsibilities that come along. It was great to see such a good change in him. I can't wait to meet the junior Shaheer soon."

Well, we now know that Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor will soon become parents. Congratulations Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor!