Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Kaveri Priiyam elated about him becoming a father; says, 'Can't wait to meet junior Shaheer soon'

Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Kaveri Priiyam has confirmed that Ruchikaa Kapoor is pregnant. Yes, Shaheer Sheikh will soon become a father.