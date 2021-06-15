Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik is enjoying her quarantine-free phase; says, 'I feel blessed to be working through these times'

Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 and later returned as Soumya on Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. However, she was recently quarantined as she had tested positive for Coronavirus. Rubina has now recovered and has begun shooting for the show. She is now enjoying her quarantine phase to the fullest. Amongst other outdoor activities, Rubina recently resumed shooting for Shakti which was stalled midway due to the second lockdown but has finally kicked off again getting the actress back on track with her work. Also Read - Rubina Dilaik, Kamya Panjabi, Cezanne Khan and others celebrate 5 years of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on the sets –view pics

While following strict protocols whilst shooting keeping in mind the ongoing scenario, Rubina Dilaik is also very happy to resume work and feels blessed to be doing what she loves, even through these tough times."I have always been a workaholic and I truly love my work, and being quarantined made me miss it even more! Though now I am finally stepping out for work after a long gap, and while it is very different with all the new SOP's, protocols and keeping in mind my own safety after dealing with Covid, I am super happy to be back! I am really enjoying being back on set, getting ready for my scenes and getting back into character", says Rubina.

"I feel blessed to be working through these times. God has been kind enough to give me the opportunity to work and still keep my passion alive which has truly helped me rebuild myself inspite of the trying and testing times. I am grateful that I can do what I love, which is keeping me positive and making this phase a much easier one to deal with because of the amazing work I have on hand", concludes Rubina. Rubina Dilaik has been posting a lot of videos and pictures from the shoot of her show, Shakti and is enjoying playing Soumya.