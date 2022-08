Mukesh Khanna who is famously known as Shaktimaan and was a hero more most of the 90's kids has been of late making a lot of bizarre and shocking statements and even received a lot of criticism for the same. But did the actor learn from his previous mistakes? Clearly looks like NO. Mukesh Khanna's recent statement on a girl asking for a sex from a boy means she is a sec worker has left his fans shocked and many are regretting that this kind of mindset individual was their hero. By playing a good character onscreen doesn't make you a better person and Mukesh Khanna is the classiest example of it claim netizens. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Swaran Ghar and more TV shows driven by family drama between parents and kids

Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna slammed for his statement

The actor posted a video him explaining how on social media there are lots of accounts that send you lewd messages and one shouldn't fall prey especially naïve men. The actor later generalised the girls in his video and said,"Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe 'I want to have sex with you, wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai. Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi (If any girl tells a boy that she wants to have sex with him, then she is not a girl, she is actually running a sex racket. Because a decent girl of a civilized society will never say such things".

The context of the actor was to make his fans educate by social media bully and crime but clearly he should have chose better words. While the fans of the actor are extremely shocked on the choice of his words and have been slamming him strongly on the social media.