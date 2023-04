Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot last month in Mumbai. Now, the couple have moved to Nairobi in Kenya. Nikhil Patel is from the UK and presently based in the Kenyan capital. The new couple gave an interview to a leading publication where they talked about how Shalin Bhanot reacted to her decision, and what were his views regarding Jaydon finding a new home and family. It seems Dalljiet and Nikhil Patel had a meeting with the TV hunk. As we know, the couple separated seven years back. Jaydon had been living all along with his mother.

Dalljiet Kaur told ETimesTV that she believes that Shalin Bhanot only wants the happiness of his son. She feels this decision of her to remarry is the best one for Jaydon. She said that Jaydon will now have a complete family, a sibling (Nikhil has a daughter from his previous marriage), and a good education. The two aim to make a protective caring family with their children. Dalljiet Kaur was quoted as saying, "Isse zyada koi normal kuch Jaydon ko koi kuch de he nahi sakta… of course we had a conversation and he is more than happy." Nikhil Patel echoed her sentiments.

It seems he met Shalin Bhanot a few weeks prior to the wedding and told him that he can give Jaydon some things that Shalin cannot. It seems the actor was very happy. He said there was mutual respect throughout. The actress said he was living with her after her split from Shalin Bhanot. She said she took all his decisions alone and now had Nikhil Patel to help her with it.

She also told ETimesTv that she would be happy if Shalin Bhanot found someone and moved on in life. She was quoted as saying, "It has been 7 years that we have been divorced and we have moved on. I am more than happy if he finds someone and he has a happy life. It’s vice versa."