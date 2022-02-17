Shama Sikander is getting married to James Milliron. Well, as per a report in Pinkvilla, the couple who have been together for more than five years are going to tie the knot in a destination wedding. It seems Shama Sikander and James Milliron's families have begun prep for the marriage. It seems the groom's folks will fly down to Mumbai soon for the wedding preparations. It can be a destination wedding in India or abroad. Shama Sikander, 40 has been with James Milliron for a long time now. The actress was last seen in a music video with Mika Singh. She also has a couple of web series on hand. Also Read - Bipasha Basu reminisces her iconic Raaz on its 20th anniversary; says, 'It was so scary that I shook and screamed'

Shama Sikander is best known to TV audiences for her show Yeh Meri Life Hain. She played the role of Pooja, a girl from a traditional Gujarati home who hoped to become a film director. Everyone loved her work on the show. In real life, Shama Sikander is from a Rajasthani family. Her family is in the marble and exports business. James Milliron works in Internet marketing. He offers customized plans to Indian SMEs and MMEs for marketing products online. He has been with her throughout her highs and lows. Shama Sikander has spoken about how he supported her when she suffered from bipolar disorder.

The actress has done shows like Dhoom Dhadaka and Seven on Sony TV. Shama Sikander also has family members in Dubai. She visits the place quite frequently. James Milliron and she became friends when she was in the US for her treatment. He has been consistently supportive of her. Shama Sikander got immense limelight for her show with Vikram Bhatt, Maya. The actress is from Rajasthan. It is possible that she gets married in her home state that has gorgeous palace hotels and so on.