Actors and actresses often fall victim to rumours and speculations and Shama Sikander is no stranger to them. The Yeh Meri Life Hai actress recently opened up about the weird rumour about herself, which stated that she is married to some doctor and also has a child with him.

When Shama was asked about it, she clarified that the child in her photographs was her niece and since actresses back then were getting married to doctors, someone just made a rumour about her too. She said that she has never tried to hide her relationship status.

"The rumour was that I was married to some doctor and I have a child because there was photo of mine with my niece which was printed and people were like that’s my daughter. So I had to inform them that she was my brother’s daughter. And at that point of time a lot of actresses were getting married to doctors so I think just like that they put out a rumour about me. I always told people that if I will be in a relationship with someone I will always be open about it and I won’t hide it," Shama told TellyChakkar in an interview.

Talking about dating her husband James Millirion, Shama said that she was pretty open about their relationshi. She recalled a time when a mediaperson asked her about James after they were spotted holding hands while walking. She told the reporter that James was her boyfriend and she is in love with him.

Shama believes that after she accepted her relationship in public unlike other actresses who used to hide it by saying that they are just friends, many actresses started coming out with their partners. "I didn’t understand why if you’re an actress you shouldn’t have a boyfriend and if there’s an actor he can have a wife or a girlfriend. Girls would still die for him but if they see a guy with an actress, it’s over. I mean, women don’t deserve to love? For how long can you wait for a partner? Everybody needs somebody who can they can trust and feel safe with or feel at home. I feel good that I probably contributed something to it," she concluded.