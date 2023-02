Aamir Ali’s video of escorting Shamita Shetty to the car and giving her a peck on the cheeks as they were seen attending a party together raised a lot of speculations about them being in a relationship. Shamita got massively trolled for the same and got picked for her past with Raqesh Bapat and was questioned on her character. Shamita gave back power to all the hate and revealed that she is happily single. And now Aamir Ali shared this video of him where he justifies his act with Shamita and calls her a very very good friend and says that he was just being the gentleman and escorting his friend. Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali dating rumours to her reaction to Raj Kundra's porn film case: A look at her bold statements, dating history and more

Watch the video of Aamir Ali clarifying the air of him being in a relationship with Shamita Shetty after their video went viral.

In the video shared by Aamir Ali on his Twitter account, he is seen saying, "Hi! I don’t know what to say. My mom has always taught me to be a gentleman. If someone comes home, I generally drop them at the door, whoever that is. A friend of mine was there and I escorted her to her car. I was just being a friend and it became something else. Guys, we are single. I am single, she is single. We are just very very close friends and that’s about it. That’s about it." Also Read - Athiya Shetty to Anushka Sharma; BTown actresses get trolled for bizarre reasons

Aamir Alia too clarified being single. Aamir was married to TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh and they parted their ways months ago. The ex-husband and wife also have a daughter and Aamir many times spoke to the media that how he isn't allowed to meet his daughter and that hurt him a lot. While Sanjeeda mentioned that he is a single mother and is happily balancing her work and daughter. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik, Neha Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and more Bollywood celebs AWKWARD pictures will make you go ROFL