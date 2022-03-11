Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are having massive fights every day for THIS reason!

Say what all is not well between and Raqesh Bapat, though they may have denied the breakup rumours but seems like there is big trouble on the paradise. As reported by TOI, " Shamita and Raqesh ae having huge differences for few days and have been fighting every day". The report further states that Raqesh who after his separation has shifted his base to Pune after his separation with ex-wife wants Shamita to shift with him along in the same city. However, Shamita is not very happy with this decision of Raqesh and says that this is not how any relationships work". claims the reports. And after their regular fights, Raqesh and Shamita have stopped keeping in touch for a few days and this is the reason they weren't spotted last night at Rajiv Adatia's farewell party. Rajiv is Shamita's brother and she wouldn't miss this special day of him for anything. But seems like Shamita and Raqesh are avoiding the media glare. Shamita was never sure about Raqesh's love for her. She had expressed her apprehensions during her stint in 'Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat REACT to breakup rumours; Malaika Arora opens up on being single mother post divorce with Arbaaz Khan and more

While there is a strong buzz of their separation, Shamita and Raqesh both slammed the reports of the breakup. The couple took to their Instagram stories and clarified, " "We request you to not believe any sort of rumours about our relationship. There is no truth to this. Love and light to everyone". While in one of her interactions Shamita ha opened so that she isn't very keen to get married to Rush now and was asked if he has yet proposed to her. The after had mentioned that they both are right now focusing on their careers and for now married is not on the cards. We hope the reports are unsure and love wins and we get to see the couple painting the town red once again with their appearance.