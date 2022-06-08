Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have finally parted ways? Is this the end of #Shara; here's what went wrong

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have finally decided to call it quits. For a long time, there has been a strong buzz about the couple parting ways, but initially, they denied the rumours and said they are very much together. A statement from them had read, "We request you to not believe any sort of rumours about our relationship. There is no truth to this. Love and light to everyone." However after their break up rumours, Shamita and Raqesh started making extremely fewer public appearances and it was understood that they are dealing with some differences. But seems like the couple would rather like to be friends than lovers. Also Read - Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha OPENS Up on why it is important for women to buy condoms; gives a STRONG message to girls who feel shy [Watch Exclusive Video]

End of ShaRa

As per Filmfare, the latest report is that Shamita and Raqesh have finally decided to call it quits. "Both of them have immense respect for each other and will continue to be friends," a close source of the couple reveals to the publication.

Earlier it was Bollywoodlife that exclusively told you that the couple is working on their differences as their feelings are extremely special for each other. Shamita's mom also played a cupid for the lovebirds but seems like now things didn't get sorted between them and they decided to be friends.

There were reports that differences between Shamita and Raqesh started when the actor wanted her to shift along with him in Pune. After his divorce from ex-wife , Raqesh shifted to Pune and Shamita wanted to stay in Mumbai and work on her career as she got the fame after an immense hard work.

While recently Raqesh posted a picture of him on Instagram purchasing a house in Mumbai and their fans couldn't be happier for them and even insisted that the couple to get married. But fate has decided otherwise. It's indeed heartbreaking news for Shara fans as it's the end of their relationship. But the friendship will always stay.