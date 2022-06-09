Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat kept their breakup a secret? Here's why [Exclusive]

and Raqesh Bapat haven't ended their relationship leaving Shara fans heartbroken. But the good news is that they haven't endless it on a sour note. The Bigg Boss 15 couple will remain friends and often meet each other at publicly gatherings or even private parties. Last evening the reports claimed by TOI that the couple have called it quits as a source close to them revealed that they are out of love and so they have decided to part ways and just be friends.

However, BollywoodLife has learnt that the couple got separated months back and had kept their break a secret. A close source reveals, "Shamita and Raqesh both are extremely private individuals and don't like to be under the media scanner every time. Even when they were in a relationship, they chose not to be in the media eye. And since when they parted ways, they didn't make any announcements or released the statements on the same".

Shamita and Raqesh end their relationship in a very dignified way!

The source further adds," Shamita and Raqesh became brands after their exit of Bigg Boss 15 and their popularity was at a peak and so they didn't want to encash that newfound success by only being in News for their relationship or breakup. The couple decided to end it in a very dignified way and their friends and family have equally supported them".

Earlier a few months ago when the news of their separation was out, they denied it calling baseless rumours at that time they were working on the relationship and wanted to give them one more chance together. However today they have grown apart and that's the best decision for them. Only if you think it's the end of ShAra, don't forget the famous dialogue of Alizeh from , ' Pyaar mein Junoon hai, dosti sukooon hai".