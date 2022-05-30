Shamita Shetty on break-up rumours with Raqesh Bapat; says, 'There's a lot of judgment....'

Finally, and Raqesh Bapat will be seen together in a project after Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15. The two will be doing a music video together. Shamita Shetty has confirmed the same. Fans of the couple had been waiting patiently for a long time for a new project from them. This music video will be released under the banner of T-Series. The actress also said that she has a couple of web series lined up. Raqesh Bapat is also in talks for a couple of web shows. Shamita Shetty is now focused on her career that has picked up after the two shows. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi, Nakuul Mehta, Vivian Dsena - 7 TV stars who suffered due to poor scripts

The actress said that Raqesh Bapat and she have made a conscious effort to not let break-up rumours affect him and her. She said that fans want to see them in many projects but that puts too much pressure on a relationship. She said that they had made a conscious effort to not get affected by such gossip. She said that relationship is about two people. She said it cannot be about the whole world, and what they think about a couple. She said, "Luckily, we both are very secure people so it doesn't affect us."

Shamita Shetty said that she does not like it when Raqesh Bapat or his family get trolled. She said that everyone has a heart. The actress said that she would not do any reality shows in the near future. It seems she is getting good projects professionally.