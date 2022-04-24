Shamita Shetty reveals how a former boyfriend helped her identify her depression issues

is right now enjoying all the fame that she has earned with her stint in Bigg Boss. The actress has a strong fan following right now and she makes sit every bit possible to leave them inspired in every way. Right now Shamita's interaction with her sister on her show is going VIRAL where he spoke about overcoming depression. Yes! Shilpa on the show asked sister Shamita about her decision of going on the Bigg Boss show despite fighting mental health that time. Also Read - BTS: RM's Insta stories featured Mahira Sharma? Fans left in SHOCK after viral screenshot

She said, " Honestly, I do not know what was I thinking when I decided to go into the Bigg Boss house. As you must have seen, I had many highs and lows inside the house. But, I do not know how I managed to put myself together and move on. I think it was because of what I have been through in my past. I have been through depression and that is what made me stronger. That is what gives me the courage to take on challenges. I feel if I have overcome that, I can overcome anything". Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share cryptic posts on Instagram as break-up rumours emerge

Shilpa couldn't be more proud of her sister and added, " Very brave of you to say that, many people in our country feel there is a stigma attached to approaching depression and mental health issues.” Shamita continued, “Personally speaking when I went through that phase, I did not even know I was in depression. I could not understand why I behaved or felt in a particular way. I felt lost all the time." Also Read - Dance Deewane Juniors: Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor makes a revelation which is proof that the Brahmastra star is Maa Da Laadla

Shamita recalled how her former boyfriend helped her find depression, "I was dating someone at the time and he told me 'I think there is something wrong. People have to own up to the fact (that they are in depression) when they are going through the phase. The families' support at the time is very important. To people who do not have that support from families, I'd say, please do something for yourself. Seek help for your depression. "