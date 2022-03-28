and Raqesh Bapat started dating while they were in Bigg Boss OTT. After the show got over, Shamita entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, and after a couple of weeks, even Raqesh came as a wild card in the reality show. But, he was evicted due to health issues. Well, after Bigg Boss 15 got over Shamita and Raqesh were spotted together many times, and the latter had become a part of the Shetty family. However, a few days ago, there were reports that the two actors have parted ways. Also Read - RRR box office collection day 3 Worldwide: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie 'ROARS' past 450-crore mark

A couple of days ago in an interview with Hindustan Times, Raqesh called Shamita a ‘dear friend’. He had stated, “We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul. I value people who are honest. We have a lot of common interests. It’s interesting to have like-minded people (Around you).” Also Read - Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi REVEALS she did black magic to boost her career, Kangana Ranaut recalls her past

Further, he had said, “I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond. We just give names to things. It’s like two people enjoying the space with each other, caring for each other. If you want to name it, it’s a name game. She is a woman I really respect.” Also Read - Oscars 2022: Kristen Stewart, Kirsten Dunst, Don’t Look Up and other MAJOR SNUBS from the Academy Awards – view full list

Well, fans were a little worried about whether breakup rumours are true. However, recently Shamita went to Pune to spend time with Raqesh’s family. The actor’s sister, Sheetal Bapat, took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of her, Shamita, and Raqesh. Check out the post below…

Fans of ShaRa (Shamita and Raqesh) are super happy to see them together and a fan has also commented on the post, “To rishta pakka?” Another fan wrote, “We all were waiting to see these picss.” One more fan commented, “Perfect family....god bless.”

Well, we are sure now fans are eagerly waiting for the wedding bells.