Indian Idol 12 ended recently and Pawandeep Rajan was declared as the winner of the show. It was a 10 months long journey. He was awarded Rs 25 Lakh. Apart from that, he also won a swanky car by Maruti. Arunita Kanjilal emerged as the first runner-up while Sayli Kamble was the second runner-up. Mohd Danish stood in fourth place. Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya grabbed the fifth and sixth positions respectively. While many thought, Shanmukhapriya can be the winner many even trolled her. Shanmukhapriya is undoubtedly the most criticised contestant on the show and she had to go through a lot. However, there was no one who did yodeling like her.

Many were shocked when Shanmukhapriya got the 6th place in the finale. In an interview with ETimes, Shanmukhapriya was asked if she feels that she shouldn't have ended up 6th but far more up in Indian Idol 12. Shanmukhapriya said the finale was her last performance and she wanted to give her 100 percent. She said that she was just focusing on her performance and each of the top 6 were unique in their own way. She was also asked if she had any idea about who would win the show. Shanmukhapriya said that the amount of love she has got from her well-wishers is immense and she is happy with that. Shanmukhapriya revealed her parents wanted to see her win but that did not happen. However, she wants to move forward now and do more work.

She was also asked what she felt when Aditya Narayan announced that she has got the sixth place. Shanmukhapriya said, "Hmmm... no, I just thought, yeh ho gaya. I was happy that finally I am going home and meeting my father whom I was missing a lot." Shanmukhapriya was also asked to whom she would have voted to be the winner of the show. Shanmukhapriya said, "If I was to cast one vote (to choose the 'Indian Idol 12' winner), I would cast it for myself."