Sharad Kelkar and wife Keerti Gaekwad to work together in a project after 13 long years

After 13 long years, real life TV couple Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Gaekwad are teaming up again for a project. The two played Chandni and Nahar Singh on the superhit show, Saat Phere....Saloni Ka Safar. The two will now feature as a married couple in an upcoming movie. Sharad Kelkar told The Times Of India that it was wonderful to work with Keerti Kelkar. He said that working with her was a learning experience. He said it was like giving a practical exam. He said that she is his biggest critic and corrects him whenever she feels he has been somewhat inadequate. He told The Times Of India, "We have a great understanding because of our real-life equation, and the effortless chemistry will reflect on the screen." Also Read - Oscars 2022: Will Smith breaks down after slapping Chris Rock; issues apology to The Academy

Keerti Gaekwad said their comfort level brought out the best in each other. She said both of them were professionals, and could slip into the character the moment the camera started rolling. The actor said that the couple kept real-life equation away from the sets. He said that they were director's actors and did not let their personal equation come into play. Keerti Gaekwad said that when they worked in Saat Phere......Saloni Ka Safar, the actress was the one helping him out. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya star Pooja Banerjee reveals the name of her daughter; her old school method will make your hearts melt

She told The Times Of India, "Both of us are spontaneous actors. There was a time when I used to help Sharad in his acting process, but now it’s the other way around as today he has more experience of working in films, and that really comes in handy." Also Read - Oscars 2022: Will Smith punches Chris Rock on stage over Jada Pinkett-Smith joke; says, 'Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth'; netizens in SHOCK