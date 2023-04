Sharad Malhotra is one of the most popular actors in the TV industry. He broke several hearts when he married Ripci Bhatia in 2019. Sharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia have been keeping their personal life private but have been sharing posts together on social media. However, just a couple of hours ago, a report surfaced stating that Sharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia have been having some trouble in their marriage. A report in Hindustan Times said that Sharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia are working on their issues. But now, Sharad Malhotra has lashed out at the rumours and reports about his marital life. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: THIS Naagin star to make his reality TV show debut with Rohit Shetty's show?

Sharad Malhotra having trouble in his marriage with Ripci Bhatia?

Sharad Malhotra grabbed headlines in Entertainment News for his troubled marriage. The actor is very miffed with the reports of trouble in his marriage. He has lashed out at the media portal for the same. The report quotes a source close to Sharad Malhotra's social circle sharing the news about the troubled marriage. The entertainment portal quoted the source saying that they have very individualistic personalities which have been the reason behind the problem in their marital life. It said that their relationship started with love but recently hit a rough patch which made everyone around them worry about their future. Also Read - Harshad Arora, Aparna Kumar, Karan Kundrra, Anusha Dandekar and more TV real life couples whose beautiful relationships did not end in marriage [View List]

Sharad Malhotra lashes out at the media for the marital issue report

Sharad Malhotra is very angry at the publication for putting out the story despite Ripci giving them a quote saying that everything is fine between them both. The actor revealed that when they were approached with the news, they asked for the name of the source. But were disappointed. He shares, "Our families have been mentally harassed because of this. We want a public apology from the publication and the author of this article for false accusations and trusting unreliable sources. We want the so-called source's name, too." The Naagin 5 actor expressed his fury adding that it is so not okay. Also Read - Sherdil Shergill: Before Dheeraj Dhoopar bagged the role; THESE 5 handsome hunks rejected the role opposite Surbhi Chandna

Sharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia knew each other for a couple of years but didn't date. Sharad's sister introduced him to Ripci after which they started talking on social media and exchanged pleasantries. Their families got involved and their love story blossomed in a very old-fashioned way, Sharad had revealed in an interview.