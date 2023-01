Shark Tank India has been one of the most popular shows on television that has kept fans on the edge of their seats. Well, the makers of the show have come back with the second season of Shark Tank India, and the interesting pitches from different fields have gained a lot of popularity among the masses. The show is in the headlines again and has grabbed all the limelight. A recent promo of Shark Tank India season 2 shows how all the sharks got into a massive argument over a single pitch which lead to a heated argument between Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal; here's what happened. Also Read - Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar just called Ashneer Grover toxic? Their reaction over his ouster from season 2 is going VIRAL

A woman who represented Nestroots brand seems to have left an impression in the minds of all sharks. The entrepreneur told the judges that Nestroots is an Indian brand that has already become part of more than 1 lakh homes. She told them that they provide kitchen, dining, decor, and furnishing solutions to people. Vineeta got impressed with the on-point pitch. While Peyush Bansal asked if the brand was making any profits and the entrepreneur left sharks stunned when she said that her net profitability is between 16-19 percent.

Vineeta was quick enough to offer Rs 65 lakh for 4 percent equity with Anupam Mittal. This left Aman Gupta angry who said that they need to ask someone else if they want to join the team. Anupam told Aman that he does not act value, but only acts as a hero. Aman replied saying that Hero will stay a hero and villain will stay a villain and offered Rs 65 for 5 percent. He even asked Vineeta to choose her partner with whom she wants to make the deal.

Peyush said that he was ready to offer Rs 65 lakh for just 1 percent. Namita Thapar does not agree with them and Anupam tells her that it does not matter what she thinks. This statement left Namita lose her temper and she walked away from the show and told him to keep his ego in check.

Shark Tank 2 has Amit Jain, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh.