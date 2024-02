Ashneer Grover, who was the former judge on Shark Tank India season 1 recently took to his social media and expressed his opinion on fellow Shark Anupam Mittal's comment on his anger issues. Anupam's comment hinted at Grover during an episode of Shark Tank India season 3 a few days ago. Ashneer shared the video from an event where he can be seen addressing the comment made by Anupam. For the latest South News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Shark Tank India Season 3: Shark Aman Gupta's sweet gesture for Pitcher Vania's daughter will win your hearts

A fan shared the video on Twitter also known as X, where Ashneer can be seen attending an event and saying, 'Mittal Sahab Ki na Umar hogayi hai...Dusra, gussa wala chala gaya. Ye toh fact hain na. Galat toh kuch nahi bola Mittal saab ne us tareeka se. Chala gaya… Tum sab toh thandi so sab. Tabhhi toh pehle season ka TRP dekh lo aur second, third season ka TRP dekh lo. Sab pata lag jayega. Also Read - Shark Tank India 3's Anupam Mittal slams an airline alleging inhumane treatment; 'Should be made illegal'

Watch the video

Trending Now

Ashneer further added saying, 'Aur Mittal saab ko ek cheez aur batana chahunga, bhaisahab, jo pehle season mein chala gaya wo tha GOAT, aur tum sab teesre season mein abhi bhi audition hi kar rahe ho Shark banne ke liye.'

Well, for the uninitiated, there was an episode of Shark Tank India 3, wherein a pitcher presented the concept of a Rage room and also demonstrated the same. He started his pitch by saying, 'Sharks aapko bhi ayesa gussa aata hoga na?' Anupam Mittal says, 'Jisko aata tha, wo gaya' and later said sorry for his comment. Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh and other Sharks burst into loud laughter.