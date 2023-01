Shark Tank India 2 is right now received g mixed responses from the audience, some are calling it better while some are saying it's worst than the Indian Idol show. While Ashneer Grover who is making form the season 2 is being missed by his followers, while he is not there in the show for good says another Shark judge Namita Thapar. Her interview with Tanmay Bhatt on podcasts is going viral where she took an indirect dig at singer Grover ad said that this season the toxicity is out of the show and for good and this raised many eyebrows. While Anupam Mittal too clarified and took an indirect dig saying that this season you who not see entrepreneurs getting insulted unnecessarily. Also Read - Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal's on-point reply to a user missing Ashneer Grover will make you laugh out loud

Ashneer Grover was labelled as one of the rude Shark judges in the show's first reason and he became popular for his insulting nature towards the budding entrepreneurs. he is a money man but also turned out to a bad man for what his surname is famous for thanks to .

Watch the video of Namita Thapar going viral where she indirectly called Ashneer Grover 'toxic'

While you will see other judges Amit Jain, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh convincing why Shark Tank India 2 is different form season 1. While fans have a mixed response over Namita Thapar's statement on Ashneer Grover. One user commented, "Thank God there's no Ashneer". Another said, " Toxicity is out ' says the biggest non investor ever. Invest to Kia nahi".

On this exit of Ashneer Grover Namita too had reacted when some claimed that show is over. She took to her Twitter and had said, " One person doesn’t make or break a show… not me, not anybody… this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators… it’s about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders..focus on that & the hard work put in by the team.". Do you miss Ashneer Grover in the show?