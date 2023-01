Shark Tank India season 1 was a tremendous success and the show is back with its second season. Shark Tank India 2 is already making news on social media for various reasons and netizens are surely having a field day. The theme of the show is based on aspiring entrepreneurs from India who pitch their business plans in front of investors and try to persuade them to invest. After the first episode of Shark Tank India 2, the viewers flooded the internet with various reactions to sharks' decisions, pitchers much more. Also Read - Shark Tank India 2 judges Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal and more rap with Mayur Jumani to create a musical version of business pitches

Recently, Shark Tank India 2 judge Anupam Mittal is in news for his savage response to a user who said that he seems to be missing Shark Tank India 1 judge Ashneer Grover's presence in the show. Anupam shared a video on his Instagram handle wherein he showcased a pitcher that came on the show. A user wrote, 'Ashneer Grover ji nahi hai isliye maja nahi aara hai.' Anupam was quick enough in replying 'Bigg Boss dekh lo'. Within no time, netizens were left in splits and could not control their laughter. Also Read - Shark Tank India 2: Ashneer Grover to Amit Jain; checkout the educational qualifications of the judges of the show

Have a look at Anupam Mittal's video -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@anupammittal.me)

A look at Anupam Mittal's savage reply -

For the unversed, Ashneer Grover was one of the sharks in the Shark Tank India 1 show. He is not part of the second season though. Netizens have said that due to Ashneer's absence, the show has become boring.

In the last episode of Shark Tank India 2, Anupam won millions of hearts for his gesture of offering a position to a pitcher till he gets ready to restart his shoe business. He captioned the video as, 'Deal li ya na li, purre India ka dil jeet liya … isi liye haar kar jeetne wale ko baazigar kehte hain. Well done @ganesh.balakrishnan, everybody is rooting for you & thanks for teaching us the power of being open, honest & accepting. As you and I discussed today ‘success builds ego but failure builds character. Onwards and Upwards…'.

Talking about Ashneer who was also termed as one of the rude sharks in the first season has been grabbing attention despite his absdence in the second season. Shark Tank India 2 is being hosted by Rahul Dua and graced by six judges Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain.