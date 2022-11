Shark Tank India became quite popular among the viewers with its first season where several pitchers secured a deal from the Sharks including Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alag, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh, for their business ideas. The makers are now ready to air the second season but without Ashneer Grover.

In the first promo of Shark Tank India 2, a lady can be seen buying grocery from a vegetable seller who then explains her about his business model with revenue and its valuation being worth Rs 70 lakh. The promo states that this change has happened because of Shark Tank India.

The promo then switches to where the Sharks are introduced trying to understand the pitch from the entrepreneur, looking to secure an investment. While Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh are seen sitting on their chairs, the absence of Ashneer Grover from the promo has disappointed fans who are now expressing their thoughts on Twitter.

"Who is that new shark ? And why no ashneer sir," one Twitter user asked, while another user commented, "Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta make the show interesting. Without him show will not be that interesting as it used to be." Followed by another user who wrote, "Watching Sharktank2 without @Ashneer_Grover is just like as Dhanda without Baniyaa," and so on.

Ab pura India business ki sahi value samjhega! ?#SharkTankIndiaSeason2 coming soon, on Sony Entertainment Television#SharkTankIndiaSeason2onSony pic.twitter.com/Pw7XDLiLee — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 1, 2022

Apart from the previous sharks, Shark Tank India has got an addition of a new shark Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - Cardekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com). This time, the show will be hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua, who will be seen tickling the funny bone of the audience by adding his wit and humour to the complex business discussions.