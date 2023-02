AI pics are in so much vogue these days that everyone is trying hard to make AI images of themselves. Some celebrities such as Hina Khan, Mouni Roy and more celebs have been given a tribute by their fans by dropping their AI avatars. And to join them are our famous Sharks from Shark Tank India. Yes, you read that right. The kiddish AI snaps of popular sharks such as Anupam Mittal, ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Amit Jain, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal. The pictures have been going viral and have been shared online by many. A lot of Shark Tank lovers have also reacted to the pics. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 fans slam Farah Khan for schooling Tina Datta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shark Tank India 2 judges take sly dig at Ashneer Grover and more

Shark Tank India's sharks get AI

For the first time in the Entertainment News section, we have the AI versions of Shark Tank India judges also known as Sharks that have grabbed headlines. Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta and more celebs have their own fan base. But amongst the AI, fans love the snaps of Anupam and Ashneer the most. Anupam is one of the most handsome sharks and fans love his dressing sense and style. Ashneer Grover is known for his iconic dialogues during Shark Tank India season 1. However, the netizens are also loving the AI versions of Namita and Peyush as well.

Firstly, check out the AI versions of Sharks here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahid (@sahixd)

Anupam Mittal unhappy with AI versions of Shark Tank India

Anupam Mittal was tagged by a lot of netizens for his AI version portrait's cuteness it seems. However, the matrimonial site founder doesn't seem too impressed by the AI snaps. He replied to RVCJ, who shared the pics on Twitter, saying, "ye kya bana diya bhai. kyun sata rahe ho," with an angry emoticon. Check out Anupam Mittal's reaction and other netizens' reaction here:

ye kya bana diya bhai. kyun sata rahe ho ? — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 3, 2023

how cute is little ash — ZD (@Shashwa53226410) February 3, 2023

Ashneer looking sooo cute — Divyani Meshram (@DivyaniMeshram6) February 3, 2023

@amangupta0303 ki bachpan me hi muchhe aa gai ?? — Shubham Bhawsar (@shubhambhaw) February 3, 2023

Liked Aman Gupta @amangupta0303 — Kushal Agrawal (@kushal2504) February 3, 2023

@Ashneer_Grover sir mast lag rahe hai — Harshit Jain? (@choleebhatureee) February 3, 2023

is the cutest shark ? — ~Karthik (@warnerfied) February 3, 2023

Anupam mittal ko 6 ungliya hai kya ? @AnupamMittal pic.twitter.com/HBwjqsg3br — Phoenix ⚛️ (@phoenix_4100) February 3, 2023

Anupam mittal ? — Sexobeat (@from__mars__) February 3, 2023

Anyways @AnupamMittal Sir looks young without filters! — Dr.♏αnthαn (@Manthansinh_) February 3, 2023

The look like Disney characters ? — Ashutosh Bhasme (@its_ab07) February 3, 2023

Shark Tank India 2 is one of the most watched TV shows which a huge fanbase online.