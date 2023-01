Shark Tank India 2 is back and with a big bang. Fans have been watching the first episode online and have been sharing their views on Twitter. Today, we saw Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta and Amit Jain as the sharks on the show. A lot of fans were looking forward to Shark Tank India season 2 ever since it went off air last year. And finally, the moment has arrived. However, missing from the episode was Ashneer Grover who rose to popularity with his dialogues/ oneliners. Apart from that, we also saw Rannvijay Singh being replaced by Rahul Dua as the host. Also Read - Shark Tank India Season 2: Launch date, timings, judges, where to watch and stream on OTT, here's all you need to know

Shark Tank India 2 saw three pitches in episode 1

Firstly, Shark Tank India 2 has been trending since morning in Entertainment News. The excitement level of seeing the Sharks again and the new business ideas being pitched to the sharks. A lot of viewers of Bigg Boss 16 seem to have moved from the show to Shark Tank India 2. Well, the time slots are the same as well. Talking about the first episode, we saw three pitches, firstly of long preserving flowers by Yeshoda Karuturi and Rhea Karuturi, a brand called Hoovu fresh. The second entrepreneurs were Ishaan and Sparsh who pitched for their brand Dorje Teas which is a tea brand from Darjeeling. The third set of entrepreneurs was Rahul Sachdeva and Dheeraj Bansal from brand Recode. The episode seemingly. Took a slow start but nonetheless, fans enjoyed it.

Shark Tank India 2 fans miss Ashneer Grover

Well, this season saw a lot of changes and one of the major changes being Ashneer Grover. He is not part of season 2 and has built up quite a popularity amongst the Shark Tank India fan base online. After watching the episode, fans expressed their views on how they were missing Ashneer on the panel of sharks a lot.

While Hoovu and Dorje Teas got investments from Sharks, Recode didn't get any investors. Fans expressed their disappointment in Sharks for not investing in Recode.