Shark Tank India is back with a season 2. The show marks the return of Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh and other entrepreneurs as Sharks. recently, Namita Thapar grabbed headlines for her fight with Peyush Bansal. And now, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals has yet again made it to the news and this is more bizarre than ever. Namita tweeted out and revealed that her maid stole her phone and posted a hate message. However, the netizens are not convinced by her claims. Also Read - Shark Tank 2: Namita Thapar angrily walks out post her fight with Anupam Mittal; here's what went wrong

Namita Thapar's phone hacked?

Namita Thapar is one of the most popular sharks on Shark Tank India. She grabs headlines in Entertainment News one way or another. And this time, Namita made news because of her tweet. Late last night, Namita Thapar tweeted out saying that her educated house help who was removed from the job stole her phone and posted a hate message about her on her Instagram handle along with her picture. She called it a price to pay being a public figure. "This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic," Namita said in her tweet. Check out Namita Thapar's tweet here: Also Read - Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal and Namita Thapar just called Ashneer Grover toxic? Their reaction over his ouster from season 2 is going VIRAL

This is what hate does to this world, makes people toxic. An educated house help who was removed stole my phone & put a hateful post on me on social media. Price of being a public figure ! Apologies ! — Namita (@namitathapar) January 14, 2023

Why did Namita Thapar put out this story?

For those who are unversed, as per Namita's claims, her former house help posted a picture of her and wrote claiming to be Namita's son that people are not actually what they usually seem on TV and asked them to unfollow. The post message also said that things will be explained in due course of the time. The house help, it seems also changed the bio of Namita's Instagram handle. The bio read, "Shitty mother, shitter wife." Check out the same here: Also Read - Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal's on-point reply to a user missing Ashneer Grover will make you laugh out loud

For those who don’t know the context: pic.twitter.com/CkMTLXZx8H — Harsh Y Mehta (@harshf1) January 14, 2023

Netizens don't buy Namita Thapar's explanation

Namita Thapar is one of the most talked about Sharks on Shark Tank India 2. And when her tweet was out, netizens reacted. They were not convinced by her claims. A lot of netizens also said Namita's dialogue while she seeks out from the pitches of budding entrepreneurs. Check out the various reactions Namita Thapar's tweet received here:

Lol nice try. — Karan Singh (@karansingh50) January 14, 2023

Doesn’t look like a househelp’s doing ma’am pic.twitter.com/bqKctbydyn — Ace (@acetweeted) January 14, 2023

Yeh bhe scripted he laag ra ???? — CricZone (@CricZone2023) January 15, 2023

It's really the price of letting social media be a very essential part of your life... I feel and this is my opinion only... A part of your life should be on social media ( that too if you feel like) but one should have a private part of life as well... Sorry this happened — sahil sarin (@sarinnn) January 14, 2023

Educated househelp?? Ameer log karte honge?? — siba (@Sibaffgshjjbhb) January 14, 2023

Sorry, Ye meri expertise nahi hai so I'm out but wish you all the best — Yasin patel (@yasinrelay) January 14, 2023

If you’d have said your account was hacked, it would have been more believable. — Acy (@acypacy) January 14, 2023

If it was a post by a house help, why is she apologizing? And more importantly, who is she apologizing to — PR (@pritish92) January 14, 2023

Sorry , I do feel bad what happened to you, But right now I don't know what to tell, coz ye mere expertise se bahar hai, so I'm out. Soryy — LUCKY BORO (@_luckyboro) January 14, 2023

May be it Ur son who has posted ...why do u blaming house help — Sameer Gupta (@ssameer_) January 14, 2023

Sorry but ye meri ExPeRtIsE nahi hai so i am out ? but i wish you the best ? — Himanshu (@khetan200104) January 14, 2023

I don't think it is done by any house help... no one will believe this script. — Geeक ✽ (@yatharthsingh) January 14, 2023

Was removed but also got access to your phone. ?

Must be a close confidante to know your pswd n other codes . — Ankit Singh (@iamASingh9) January 14, 2023

Ye house help ki expertise thi, so he/she is in. I wish him/her all the best ? — Rahul Jain (@jainrahul_) January 15, 2023

Aap jo explanation de rahi hai aur jo dekh raha hai...sync nahi ho raha hai madamji .... So I m out of this....tq n all the best!!! — CK Agarwal (@CKAgarwal9) January 15, 2023

Password bhi educated houe help me break kar diye hoge — rajat singh (@ritterkonig) January 14, 2023

Isme mera expertise nhi so I am out but wish u very best — Mohammed Iliyas (@Mohamme10189824) January 14, 2023

Sorry, Not my expertise so I wont be able to help you, so I am out.!! — TheHinduWarrior (@TheHinduKnight) January 14, 2023

Isme main apki koi help nahi kar paunga, meri expertise nahi hai ! So I’m out .

But I wish you all the best. — Abhishek?? (@abhishek_totla) January 15, 2023

Yeh meri expertise nahi hai...so I'm out...best of luck — RS (@robin_sin216) January 14, 2023

That educated house help knew the password to your phone….. lmao good try , better luck next time ??? — Pritamjit Biswas (@pritamjit40) January 14, 2023

Its not your maid for sure!!!! — Nitish Mishra (@nitishmisr) January 14, 2023

Her son did this — g₹eal (@Pratham88631077) January 14, 2023

You have a teen boy and we know he did it out of spite. btw nice try. — Shrey Tyagi (@iamshreytyagi) January 15, 2023

Nice!! Shift the blame on a poor house help .. I know it's hard to accept, that your son has spoken out the truth — Mukesh Gandhi❤️ (@The_word_play) January 14, 2023

Son’s feeling about mom,Blame it on maid!!!! — simon (@simon06201692) January 15, 2023

Meanwhile, Namita also grabbed headlines for her alleged statement on Ashneer Grover not being a part of the show and her recent disagreement with Peyush. Meanwhile, Shark Tank India fans are not really happy with this season as the sharks are playing like friends and not entrepreneurs.