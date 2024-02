In the latest episode of Shark Tank India season 3, Diksha came on the show with her jewelry brand. She showcased her funky jewelry and was willing to expand her business. She revealed that her ask is 48 lakhs for 6% equity of the company. Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta and other sharks got excited hearing the offer and also requested Diksha to show them her products. Also Read - Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta taunts Amit Jain for reducing his equity offer; here's what happened

Diksha showed the sharks her products and asked them to try it out. Vineeta and Namita tried the earrings and praised the founder for her business idea. Anupam, Aman and others asked Diksha about the target market and more information regarding the same. Diksha answered their questions and even requested them to invest in her dream idea. Vineeta offered 48 lakhs for 8% equity in the company and Anupam requested to join hands with her. Ritesh cleared that he did not want to negotiate and was offering 48 lakhs for 6% equity.

Aman then offered 48 lakhs for 8% equity in the company. Later, Aman and Ritesh came together and both offered 48 lakhs for 8% equity in the company. Vineeta gave a counteroffer and said that she and Anupam would offer 60 lakhs for 7.5% equity in the company. Diksha made up her mind and chose Anupam and Vineeta's offer. Aman Gupta expressed his disappointment and said that 'good product, bad sharks'.