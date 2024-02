In the latest episode of Shark Tank India season 3, three businesses came up on the show and pictured their ideas in front of the sharks. The first founder made it to the episode whose company offered a variable mobility aid for people who have problems in their joints and legs. Amey claimed that his product would cure several health-related problems. He asked 50 lakhs for 1.5% equity. BollywoodLife is available on WhatsApp. Entertainment news is now just a click away. Also Read - Shark Tank India 3: Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta show lands in legal trouble after the Kashmiri Cricket Bat Association sues over false claims

Later, Namita questioned him about his product and if he had any scientific proof. He said that he has tried his product on 150 people and it has worked on 88 of them. The numbers did not impress the sharks and they called it 'placebo effect'. Also Read - Shark Tank India 3: Dishant Sanghvi, Rij Eappen and Yash Sakhlecha leave sharks surprised with their huge bid; Peyush Bansal grills them

Amey started explaining his idea for long-term vision and sharks including Aman, Vineeta, Anupam and Amit got interested in his product. Amit offered him 50 lakhs for 5% equity, while Vineeta matched his offer and said that she is willing to offer 50 lakhs for 5% equity. Anupam and Aman joined hands and offered him 50 lakhs for 5% equity. Vineeta then reduced her offer and said she is ready for 4% equity. Also Read - Shark Tank India 3 judge Ritesh Agarwal feels THESE two Bollywood hunks would be best sharks

Amit further said that he is willing to do a 3.5% equity for five lakhs. Aman and Anupam later matched Amit's offer. Aman later even taunted Amit for reducing his ask for equity. He said, 'Bhindi bazaar kardia yaar'. Vineeta, Namita and other sharks laughed at Aman's one-liner. Amey later gave yet another counteroffer to the sharks and said he was ready for 50 lakhs for 2.3% equity. The two agreed and finalized the deal.