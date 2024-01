Shark Tank India season 3 is getting quite exciting with each passing day. The second started with third-generation toy maker Abbas Gabajiwala, 34-yr-old who grabbed everyone's interest by showing his scientific interactive toys. He asked for Rs 80 lakh for 2% equity. Shark Vineeta Singh was aware of his father’s business. Peyush asks Abbas about their different business and Aman Gupta pulls his leg with his jokes. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: New upcoming TV shows that will shake up TRP charts

Aman makes a deal, while Peyush and Anupam Mittal keep asking Abbas various questions. Aman interrupts them and tells him that he gets the option to buy Abbas’ shares of his brother’s company shares in case of family conflict. Later, Aman makes his first offer, but Abbas refuses it as he says that he is not in profit making as of now. Vineeta and Anupam make a deal, but Aman and Ritesh give him a fresh offer. Abbas calls his wife, who is COO and Peyush finds this problematic. He says that Abbas did not mention his wife's role in the business. Also Read - Shark Tank India 3: Know the sharks and their educational qualifications

Well, Aman gives the last offer to Abbas and says that now if he does not agree he will back out. Abbas negotiates and asks if Peysh has anything to offer. Aman loses his calm at Abbas and says that he needs to decide what he wants. Peyush discusses with Abbas and Aman interrupts as he says that he is taking a long time to decide. Aman suddenly says that he is backing out after Abbas asks for 5 seconds. Aman gives him the option to take the deal with no further negotiation. Finally, Abbas gets the deal from Aman and Ritesh for Rs 80 lakh for 4% equity with their conditional offers.