Shark Tank India season 3's latest episode introduced innovative pitches wherein an influencer-based app. The pitchers Dishant Sanghvi, Rij Eappen and Yash Sakhlecha spoke about their influencer-based payment card brand. They asked for Rs 50 Lakhs for 0.5% equity which was a valuation of Rs. 100 crore. The sharks were quite impressed with the huge bid. Dishant even gave the sharks their personalized cards. They even spoke about the brands that they are partnered with. Anupam spots Peyush's brand. Peyush gets shocked as he says that he has no clue about the same. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - Shark Tank India 3 judge Ritesh Agarwal feels THESE two Bollywood hunks would be best sharks

Rij and Yash give a detailed insight into their model and their speech leaves sharks impressed. The sharks grill the influencers as they need to know how they are earning through their brand. Anupam says that other social media sites will feel the threat and shut down your business. Azhar makes an offer of Rs 50 Lakhs for 5% equity. Peyush reminds Azhar that he has not asked for the amount that they have already taken from previous investors. Azhar then corrects his mistake and Peyush says, "Isiliye toh aap junior ho." Also Read - Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta threatens third-generation toy maker to back out; here's what went wrong

Watch Shark Tank India 3 promo video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

Namita joins Azhar's offer, while Amit offers 11 Lakhs for 0.2% equity and Rs 39 Lakhs at 12% interest for 3 years. Peyush makes an offer of Rs 50 Lakhs for 2.5% equity. Amit revises his offer as per their deal. Peyush, Azhar and Namita go for Rs 75 Lakhs for 1.5% equity. The pitchers chose Anupam who offered them Rs. 50 khan for 1.5% equity. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: New upcoming TV shows that will shake up TRP charts