Shark Tank India 3 is making headlines ever since it started airing on TV. The show is one of the most-watched ones which gives hope to budding entrepreneurs. This year, six new judges have joined Shark Tank India 3. They are Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqbal, Radhika Gupta and Ronnie Screwvala. Recently, Ritesh Agarwal was asked which celeb could be the judge on Shark Tank. He named Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh. Scroll down to read why...

Ritesh Agarwal reveals why Ranveer Singh would be a good judge/shark on Shark Tank India 3

The OYO Rooms Founder and CEO believes Ranveer Singh would be the one from Bollywood who can be an amazing Shark. He feels the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor will bring a sense of consumer understanding and energy. While they do the same, Ritesh adds that Ranveer might add his own observations and understanding of the market. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: New upcoming TV shows that will shake up TRP charts

Ritesh Agarwal reveals why Kartik Aaryan can be a shark on the show

Not just Ranveer, Ritesh also thinks that Chandu Champion actor Kartik Aaryan can be apt for Shark Tank India 3. He reasons that Kartik hails from a small town and not much is known about the star. However, he is very successful today. Ritesh talked about how Kartik has done it all be it making a bunch of investments or climbing the ladder of success in films. He has done it all systematically and quietly. Hence, he feels Kartik would also be perfect. Ritesh also named Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as a possible contender for Shark. Also Read - Shark Tank India 3: Know the sharks and their educational qualifications

Talking about Shark Tank India 3's new judges, apart from Ritesh we have Deepinder, Azhar, Radhika, Varun and Ronnie. Deepinder Goyal is the founder and CEO of Zomato. Azhar Iqubal is the Co-founder and CEO of InShorts. Radhika is the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. Varun is the CEO of Acko General Insurance and Ronnie is a Bollywood film producer, and co-founder of UpGrad and U Sports.