Shark Tank India has become very popular in India now. The show has been loved and is a big platform for young entrepreneurs. The show has Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Amit Jain as the sharks and recently, in the third season new people have joint in. Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Ronnie Screwvala, and Varun Dua have joint the show now as the new sharks. However, the show has now landed in legal trouble. The Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) has filed a lawsuit against the producers of the show, Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports Pvt. Also Read - Shark Tank India 3: Dishant Sanghvi, Rij Eappen and Yash Sakhlecha leave sharks surprised with their huge bid; Peyush Bansal grills them

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Shark Tank India 3 judge Ritesh Agarwal feels THESE two Bollywood hunks would be best sharks

CBMAK upset with Tramboo brothers

During an episode of the show that aired on January 30, 2024, some statements were made that did not go well wit the CBMAK. They have said that Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports Pvt have given out inaccurate and misleading information. The CBMAK are upset with the Tramboo brothers for claiming that they are the exclusive manufacturer of Kashmir willow cricket bats in an interview with Kashmir dot com. Also Read - Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta threatens third-generation toy maker to back out; here's what went wrong

Trending Now

They have claimed that the Tramboo brothers have mislead the public and caused harm to their member's business. The CBMAK claim that these false claims made have affected the sales of their members' businesses. One of the spokesperson from the company said, "We will not anybody discredit Kashmiri bat makers."

Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports Pvt asked to apologise

The channel was charged with misinformation and discrediting of the hard work and dedication of the bat manufacturers. The CBMAK have said that the bats which are made by the Tramboo brothers belong to a member of their association. They have asked for an apology from Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports Pvt.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

The spokesperson said, "They need to clear this misinformation on the same show and apologise for misleading the people."