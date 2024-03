Shark Tank India 3 is in the news. The show has been a part of many controversies. The Sharks have been criticised a lot for their rude behaviour towards the pitchers. They have been called out by many for their disrespectful way of speaking. Earlier, we saw Jeevika Tyagi, Vibhuti Arora speaking up against the sharks. Now, another pitcher who appeared on the show has spoken against the show. Saumya Mishra who appeared on the show had arguments with Anupam Mittal. We saw Peyush Bansal comforting her after the argument. Everyone was impressed by Peyush for his kind gesture. But Saumya Mishra has something different to share. Also Read - Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher Vibhuti Arora calls out Vineeta Singh for her harsh words; says 'I just wanted to run away'

Saumya calls Peyush Bansal worst

She spoke to News 18 and said that Peyush was the worst Shark. Saumya is the founder of beauty and skincare brand and she was labelled arrogant by the sharks. Peyush questioned her for using the term 'ladki' for her employees. Her later comforted her but Saumya says that it was fake. Also Read - Shark Tank 3: Ashneer Grover takes a jibe at Anupam Mittal for his comment on anger issues; says 'Umar ho gayi hai...'

She said whenever she tried to explain something, they were catching certain words and hammering them. She clarified that she never used the word ladki. She shared, "All I said was that ‘client ko lagta hai jo bhi ladki mera kare woh trained ho.’ I always referred to our therapists as therapists, I was just putting the client’s version and it was just the phrase. Peyush just hung on to it and I think it was a very smart attempt to build his own PR."

She added that Peyush came to console her just to show their image good and was doing all this while was to build his own brand at the cost of Saumya's image. She said Anupam Mittal called her arrogant and it became about her character.

Saumya was concerned about what kind of impression that will go to her customers, employees, friends and everyone when the episode will air. Saumya said she never intended to insult anyone.