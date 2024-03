Shark Tank India 3 is getting all the attention. The show is in the news for all the wrong reasons. It has become more of like a controversial show given the various arguments and fights happening between the Sharks and the pitchers. The show is always in the headlines and the Sharks Ritesh Agarwal, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain have become quite popular. However, many of the pitchers are not quite happy with these sharks. They do not like the sharks being rude and disrespectful towards their business. Also Read - Shark Tank India 3: Pitcher Jeevika Tyagi slams Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar; says 'They need to understand it is not Bigg Boss or Roadies'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Shark Tank 3: Ashneer Grover takes a jibe at Anupam Mittal for his comment on anger issues; says 'Umar ho gayi hai...'

Now, Vibhut Arora, the founder of House of Beauty has criticised the sha Also Read - Shark Tank India Season 3: Shark Aman Gupta's sweet gesture for Pitcher Vania's daughter will win your hearts

Trending Now

Vibhuti Arora calls out Vineeta Singh

rks for their rude behaviour. She spoke about her experience of being on Shark Tank India 3. She was speaking on Ayushman Pandita’s podcast and said that what was shown was still very nice, what actually happened was a lot worse.

She could feel the angst and Vineeta Singh kept criticising her packaging and kept repeating the same thing 10 times. She said that the sharks did not let her speak. She shared she was there to get their help, as a bootstrapped entrepreneur and if everything was fine then why would have she asked for help.

Vibhuti wanted to cry after the Sharks were rude to her

She added, "It was very difficult for me to control myself from crying after one point. I just wanted to run away from Shark Tank. I didn’t want to cry on national television. Vineeta kept asking me what the differentiator in my products is."

She said that she had thought she would get some funding from there but later realised she will not get anything but she only had to keep defending herself. She shared, "After the pitch, I had a blackout. I got anxious that time."

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

However, Vibhuti said that the sales of her business have increased after she did the show.