Shark Tank India season 3's shark Anupam Mittal recently blasted airlines for their inhumane treatment of passengers on social media. Yes, you read that right! On february 8, the shark revealed that two aircraft had significant delays. Mittal stated that his flight from Delhi to Mumbai was held up on the tarmac for more than 45 minutes. He even revealed that the passengers were made to stay inside the plane to save the cost.

He even added that his trip from Mumbai to Delhi was delayed by more than two hours. He was dissatisfied with the lack of refund and criticised the airlines for their treatment. He tweeted saying, 'Kya ho gaya tumko IndiGo. Mum-Delhi > 45-minute delay on the tarmac without AC so u can keep costs down Del-Mum > 2 hr delay but will not refund the ticket. DGCA this is inhumane and should be made illegal'.

Take a look at Anupam Mittal's tweet

kya ho gaya tumko @IndiGo6E Mum-Delhi > 45 minute delay on tarmac without AC ? so u can keep costs down. Del-Mum > 2 hr delay but will not refund the ticket ? @DGCAIndia this is inhumane & should be made illegal — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 7, 2024

The airline concerned person replied to Anupam's tweeted saying, 'Mr Mittal, we extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by the delay of your morning flight from Mumbai, which was inadvertently delayed by 30 minutes due to unforeseen traffic congestion'. They even added saying, 'Additionally, we regret to inform you that the delay on the Delhi-Mumbai route resulted from an unexpected medical emergency on the incoming flight. Please rest assured that we understand the importance of your time and the impact such delays can have on your travel plans. We genuinely regret the inconvenience this would have caused.'

Meanwhile, IndiGo passengers protested at Delhi airport on January 31 after their trip to Deoghar got canceled. The cancellation news left passengers angry and they started shouting anti-IndiGo slogans at the airport.