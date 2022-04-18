Shark Tank India season one was a hit. Not many expected that it will turn out to be such a success story. Many entrepreneurs got their ticket to success while the judges got their tickets to fame. Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and other judges managed to grab everyone's attention with their behaviour on the show. Many one-liners by the Sharks became very famous. From Ashneer Grocer's 'yeh sab doglapan hai' to Anupam Mittal's 'mujhe koi bolne nahi deta' - meme makers had a blast thanks to Shark Tank India. Now a YouTuber has made a spoof video with Anupam Mittal's dialogue and it is hilarious AF. The Shark has even responded to it. Also Read - Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal’s sprawling luxurious home will make you forget Ashneer Grover's Rs 1 crore table – view pics

In the video, we see Mithelesh, calling up an entrepreneur saying that he wants to invest in the venture. He is imitating to be Anupam Mittal. He says that he wants to invest in the venture and get into the bathroom business so he gets to do 'bath'. He says, "I want to buy taps because I want to invest in bathroom because mujhe koi 'bath' nahi karne deta hai. Mein bathroom mein invest karunga toh mein 'bath' kar sakta hoon na." While he is busy imitating, Anupam Mittal quietly sneaks in. Looking at him, Mithilesh says "Hai la (Oh)" and both of them burst out into laughter. Mithelesh shared this video on his Instagram account and mentioned that he cannot believe he managed to pull this off. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @mythpat

Earlier, a spoof video of Ashneer Grover made by Ashish Chanchlani had gone viral. It was a parody video of the show. The judges in the parody were Paneer Grover, founder of Bharat De, Babita Papad, papad queen of India, Uttapam Misal, founder of divorrce.com and Chaman Gutka, founder of Goat. Ashish played the role of Paneer Grover, the parody version of Ashneer Grover. The Shark had responded to the video and called it 'hilarious'.