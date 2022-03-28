The Indian version of Shark Tank surprisingly became a massive hit among the masses. With Sharks like Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and others - the show managed to pull viewership to the show. Well, even after the show, the sharks are making it to the headlines. Ashneer Grover and his dialogues are still very popular on social media. Recently, there was a debate on social media that Ashneer Grover bought a table worth Rs 10 crore. Though he categorically denied it, now Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal have come up with a hilarious response over the same. Also Read - Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover 'REGRETS' not investing in Sippline 'glass ka mask'

Ashneer Grover took to his Instagram account to share a meme that has Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and him. It seems the other two sharks visited Ashneer Grover and inspected the table. In the meme, we see Aman checking for diamonds in his table given that it is worth Rs 10 crore. As he could not find any, he says, 'yeh sab doglapan hai'. Ashneer shared the picture with the caption, "Thanks @boatxaman and @agmittal for a fun Saturday night. It's amazing how smoothly we pick up from where we left ! @sharktank.india."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

Meanwhile, Ashneer recently hit headlines as he spoke about regretting not investing Rohit Warrier's Sippline Drinking Shields aka 'glass ka mask'. He shared, "For the loss of entertainment in my life yes. Main soch raha hoon, agar main isko galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, tu 5 aur achi cheezein bana ke la, main toh roz haas haas ke pagal toh jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera (I'm thinking if I had mistakenly told him that I'm investing in this product, he would have created 5 more such products and I would have been rolling on the floor laughing that I'm being entertained live), but not otherwise."