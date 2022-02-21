Shark Tank India became very popular with its first season itself. Fans were totally in love with it. The judges or Sharks also gained a lot of footage. Among the most talked about judge was the BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover. From his one liners to his slamming of the contestants, he became a subject of trolls on social media. Once he rejected a proposal of an enterpreneur who designed reversible clothes. However, later, his wife was seen wearing a dress designed by her on The Kapil Sharma Show. For this, Ashneer was called 'Dogla' by netizens. Now, he has broken his silence on the same. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Old video of Shahid Kapoor's ordeal on being exploited for not saying 'NO' goes viral – watch

Ashneer Grover stated that his wife has the mind of her own and does what she likes. He stated that the entrepreneur had left behind clothes for Sharks and spouses, and the dress was for his wife. Talking to Rohan Joshi, the Shark was quoted saying, "So I told her that I would make a mop out of it, because it was so bad. So many of the entrepeneurs leave behind clothes for the sharks to try, and she left one for my wife—and I don't know what my wife liked, she wore it to The Kapil Sharma Show, and a behind-the-scenes photo went viral, and the girl said that I had attacked her designs, but my wife was wearing them. Clearly my wife has a mind of her own, and she doesn't listen to me."

On the show, he had dissed the fashion and proposal of the entrepreneur saying, "It's very bad fashion. I don't think anyone will wear this. You should shut this down. Why are you wasting your time." Later, the entrepreneur had opened up and mentioned that his wife wore the dress she designed.