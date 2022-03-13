Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover FINALLY reacts to the claim that his dining table costs one crore

Shark Tank India's judges are right now the most followed celebs on the internet whatever they do, say or rather purchase becomes big news. Right now Ashneer Grover, Shark Tank India judge and BharatPe co-founder has been grabbing headlines as there are reports that claim that he owns a dining table worth rupees one crore. Yes! Finally, Ashneer has reacted to these claims. He took to his Twitter and took a dig at the reports and wrote, " Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No, it’s a ₹10 crore dining table !! Haha! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you’ll lose your credibility like them." While in his another tweet, he clarified, " It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put ₹10 cr in business and create employment for 1,000 folks so that they can earn and put a dignified meal on tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors - 1: Lavishness - 0." Also Read - Shark Tank India's Vineeta Singh recreates iconic 3 Idiots scene; fans heap praises for handling trolls with creativity

Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No it’s a ₹10cr dining table !! Haha ! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you’ll lose your credibility like them. pic.twitter.com/kdONGiMN0Z — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2022

Recently there were reports by Bloomberg that claimed Ashneer has purchased a dining table of approximately one crore rupees and also upgraded their home for a rented penthouse renovated another luxury property and even purchased a Porsche. Recently Ashneer resigned from his position after his clash with the BharatPe board members, his wife Madhurai Jain Grover was also fired from her position as head of controls of BharatPe. Earlier this month, Ashneer had even responded to the other reports that claimed him leading a lavish lifestyle by sharing a picture of his bed on the floor at his friends' house. He wrote, " I am appalled at the personal nature of the BharatPe Board's statement, but not surprised…P.S. I indeed have a very lavish lifestyle. I get invited by friends with open hearts to their homes, where I have no qualms sleeping on the floor". Ashneer has gained celebrity status after his appearance as one of the judges on the Shark Tank India show.