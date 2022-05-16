Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover had lost his cool on the show when he witnessed an out-of-the-box feature of Rohit Warrier's Sippline Drinking Shields aka 'glass ka mask' and called it a 'wahiyat' product. Rohit had earlier taken a dig at Ashneer and Aman Gupta in a YouTube video. He has again trolled Ashneer for his comments against his product while explaining the importance of his invention in a new video. Also Read - Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover makes a SURPRISING revelation about the fees of sharks in season 1

"Abhi bas ek hi question 'Glass ganda hai toh kya karun (There's only one question now, 'What to do if the glass is dirty)?'" Rohit started the video by saying and then added, "Hey bhagwan, utha le mujhe (Oh God, kill me). Nahi naahi bhai mazak karrahaha tha (I was just joking)." He then explained his product in detail and how it can be used to maintain oral hygiene.

Earlier, during an interaction with Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah, Ashneer was asked if he regretted rejecting Sippline Drinking Shields on Shark Tank India. To which, he replied, "For the loss of entertainment in my life yes. Main soch raha hoon, agar main isko galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, tu 5 aur achi cheezein bana ke la, main toh roz haas haas ke pagal toh jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera (I'm thinking if I had mistakenly told him that I'm investing in this product, he would have created 5 more such products and I would have been rolling on the floor laughing that I'm being entertained live), but not otherwise."

Ashneer had slammed Rohit by calling his drinking shields a 'wahiyat' product, "Yeh jo product hai naa, isse wahiyat product maine zindagi mein naa dekha hai, naa main dekhna chahta hun. Mere ko Bhagwan utha le! Itna ganda product hai yeh. Iske baad main kuchh nahi dekhna chahta life mein.” While Ashneer was in no mood to entertain Rohit, Aman, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, couldn't hold on to his laughter.