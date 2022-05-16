Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover gets trolled by Sippline's 'glass ka mask' founder; 'Hey bhagwan, utha le mujhe'

Rohit Warrier, founder of Sippline Drinking Shields aka 'glass ka mask', has again trolled Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover for his comments against his product while explaining the importance of his invention in a new video.