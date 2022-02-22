Shark Tank India became very popular among masses and so did the judges of the show. The first season of the reality show had sharks like BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover, CEO & Co-Founder of SUGAR Cosmetics Vineeta Singh, Founder & CEO of People Group Anupam Mittal, Co-Founder & CMO of boAt Aman Gupta and others. Among all, Ashneer Grover got the utmost fame. His one liners and dialogues from the show got pretty popular. He also became a favourite subject of meme makers thanks to his harsh stance on Shark Tank India. Now, in a latest interview, Ashneer has revealed how he has received too much fame and recoginistion with people wanting to click selfies with him.

In an interview with Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah, Ashneer Grover stated that people now want to click selfies with him. He gets recognised even with the mask and he was not expecting such a fame from the show. He said, "I didn't have much expectation from Shark Tank. I didn't know what will happen in the show and before and after the show. The funny part is people have started recognising me, even with a mask on. It's either my salt and pepper hair or the glasses that give away." Later, he questioned why do people want to click selfies with him, why not with a pretty girl? Also Read - Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover BREAKS SILENCE on wife wearing clothes designed by entrepreneur he rejected; says, 'She has mind of her own'

He was further quote saying, "Have to keep smiling when four strangers come and stand along with you. Then have to look at two different cameras and say ki 'theek hai khichlo (alright click the pictures)'. No but mereko value add nahi lagta hai. Theek hai yaar khichwana hai to kisi acchi ladki k saath photo khichwao. Mere saath photo khichwake kya hoga (I don't see any value add to this. If you want to click pictures, take it with some pretty girl. What's the point of taking a selfie with me)?" Well, that is classic Ashneer Grover, isn't it?