Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover 'REGRETS' not investing in Sippline 'glass ka mask'

Apart from many innovative business ideas, Shark Tank India also witnessed an out-of-the-box feature of Rohit Warrier's Sippline Drinking Shields aka 'glass ka mask' that made Ashneer Grover lose his cool on the show. The entrepreneur walked away with no deal from the judges but Ashneer and Aman Gupta's reaction went viral on social media which got translated into hilarious memes. After brutally bashing Rohit Warrier, Ashneer has now expressed his regret for not investing in the 'glass ka mask' product.

During an interaction with Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah, Ashneer was asked if he regretted rejecting Sippline Drinking Shields on Shark Tank India. To which, he replied, "For the loss of entertainment in my life yes. Main soch raha hoon, agar main isko galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, tu 5 aur achi cheezein bana ke la, main toh roz haas haas ke pagal toh jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera (I'm thinking if I had mistakenly told him that I'm investing in this product, he would have created 5 more such products and I would have been rolling on the floor laughing that I'm being entertained live), but not otherwise."

Ashneer had slammed Rohit by calling his drinking shields a 'wahiyat' product, "Yeh jo product hai naa, isse wahiyat product maine zindagi mein naa dekha hai, naa main dekhna chahta hun. Mere ko Bhagwan utha le! Itna ganda product hai yeh. Iske baad main kuchh nahi dekhna chahta life mein." While Ashneer was in no mood to entertain Rohit, Aman, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, couldn't hold on to his laughter.

When Ashneer was asked about his reaction to his memes being circulated on social media, he replied, "Mujhe to yahi laga ki ghane vele log hain yaar duniya mein. Koi edit kar raha hai kuch, koi snippet leke edit kar raha hai kuch. Main toh apne Shark tank team ko bhi bolta rehta tha ki tumse zayada better editing toh ye karte hain. There’s this one meme on this song right? Ultimate level editing and thought right.”

A few weeks ago, the founder of Drinking Shields tried to roast Ashneer and Aman in his new YouTube video. He began with a 'wahiyat' question asking viewers which brand his headphones belong to. However, many fans commented on the video that he should take the feedback positively and come up with something more productive.