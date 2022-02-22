Ex-Roadies judge Rannvijay Singha was brutally roasted by netizens for offering an MBA to an IIT-PhD graduate on Shark Tank India. The show's anchor was seen speaking to the pitchers before and after they went in to meet the 7 sharks. However, Rannvijay became a meme material on social media for presenting sponsor UpGrad's certificate and diploma courses to pitchers, which was one of his parts of his hosting duties. Many people made fun of him since he used to act like a 'shark' in Roadies. However, Rannvijay finds it quite amusing and not hurtful about the memes and jokes on him since it has upscaled the show's popularity. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed calls out casting director for sexual harassment, Pooja Banerjee gets farewell from Kumkum Bhagya team and more

"I've done Splitsvilla and Roadies and by now I am used to memes, spoofs. The amount and the level spoofs were done on us, people can't even imagine. In fact, some of them actually made a platform out of it. The first spoof that was made on us by a streaming platform, it gave that platform recognition. I know this as I like to keep myself current. When a meme is made on you it means you are doing something which is getting noticed and you are current," Rannvijay told TOI.

He further added, "Memes are the best thing that can happen to a new show, that's what I feel. Because other people who don't watch the show, they get their attention as well towards our show. I feel once you start taking jokes on yourself, you can lead a very peaceful life. I love watching the amount of creativity that people put in while creating these memes."

Rannvijay recently announced his retirement from Roadies, which he has been hosting for the past 17 years. He will be replaced by Bollywood actor who will helm the 18th season of the adventure reality show MTV Roadies. The new season will be shot in South Africa, it will have some unprecedented twists and turns, where the actor will lead the way for an enthralling new journey across the thrilling landscape of South Africa -- beaches, mountains, rivers, bays, harbours, deserts and dense forests.