Ashneer Grover rose to pan-India fame with his stint on the popular talent based TV show encouraging entrepreneurship, Shark Tank India. The TV show featured sharks aka business entrepreneurs who listened to the ideas of budding entrepreneurs and invested in their start-ups /business ideas. Ashneer Grover has been one of them, sharks. His fame increased a hundred folds after Shark Tank India. A couple of weeks ago, he resigned from his post at BharatPe, of which he is a co-founder. Also Read - Imlie: Aryan Singh Rathore-Imlie's pregnancy track a spoilsport? Here's what we feel

And now, one of his latest posts is going viral. Ashneer Grover is in California. And while people on the internet are busy trolling him with his dialogues there is a majority of them who couldn't help but take notice of his shoes. Ashneer is wearing red shoes by Sudden Wealth (name of the brand) and fans are loving them. One of the netizens asked him, "Jute promote krne ke kitne paise mile?" Another unaware netizen asked him, "@ashneer.grover massive respect for everything sir... I just wanna know the brand of shoes you're wearing. They're legit cool." A lot of his fans recited Ansheer's dialogues from Shark Tank India. Ashneer captioned the post saying, "Back to my favourite summer place - California ! Let’s shake things up a bit ;)" Check them out here: Also Read - Karan Johar's 50th birthday: From receiving Padma Shri Award to nepotism fight with Kangana Ranaut – 5 times the filmmaker made headlines for good, bad and ugly things

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

Also Read - Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Adivi Sesh's Major or Kamal Haasan's Vikram; which film will win the box office race? [Vote Now]

Meanwhile, a couple days ago, Ashneer Grover had made some shocking revelations about fees of the sharks. He revealed they weren’t paid anything while adding that they went with the intention of some fame. “The concept of the show is very simple; they believe we have money, and they felt that we all have high-value startups, we’d be able to invest some money on the show. So, they asked us to commit to spending Rs 10 crore each on the show. We said okay,” he said.

“We weren’t paid anything for any episode; in fact, we worked like bonded labour for hours and hours,” he added, reported Indian Express. Shark Tank India will soon return with season 2.