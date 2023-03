Shark Tank India judges have become very popular. From Anupam Mittal to Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and others - all have now got a fan following for themselves. Season two of the reality show was as popular as the first one. Though fans missed Ashneer Grover's tadka but many like the banter between Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh. This is about shark Anupam Mittal. He took to his Instagram account to share with his fans that he has suffered a shoulder injury. Also Read - Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar to Debina Bonnerjee: TV celebs who courageously spoke about pregnancy struggle and multiple failed attempts at IVF

Anupam Mittal suffers a shoulder injury

Anupam Mittal shared a video on Instagram. It holds two pictures. In the first picture, Anupam Mittal can be seen resting on the hospital bed. The picture seems to be taken right after surgery as bandages can be seen on his shoulder. In the next picture, he can be seen smiling and posing for a picture with his arm strapped. In a long note, he wrote that he has been pushing to get into better shape for a long time. He penned about life pushing back to square one when someone is so close to the desired achievement. Anupam Mittal is a fitness freak and he has often spoken about the same. As the video went viral, all his fans wished for his speedy recovery. One even commented that Sharks recover faster. Also Read - How Kiara Advani almost got Ashneer Grover divorced; Shark Tank India ex judge reveals

Check out Anupam Mittal's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@anupammittal.me)

Anupam Mittal is the founder of Shaadi.com. He is among the most successful businessmen in India. Recently, in an interview with Etimes, Anupam Mittal's wife Aanchal spoke about how name and fame has affected the family. She mentioned that the entrepreneur has been busy all the time attending events and more and she would like him to be home. "I am not complaining but I want to see him more at home," she said. For more entertainment news, stay tuned. Also Read - Shark Tank India 2 judge Namita Thapar labelled as Ananya Panday of business world; author exposes Sharks' reality