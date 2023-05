Shark Tank India made Ashneer Grover a household name. While the show made him popular on social media, he was already famous in the world of business as the MD of BharatPe. He no longer holds that position. Ashneer Grover is married to Madhuri Jain Grover. She is a fashion designer from NIFT Delhi. Now, reports have come that an FIR has been filed against Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover and some of their family members for alleged financial fraud relating to fintech. The sum is a whopping Rs 81 crores. BharatPe was co- founded by Ashneer Grover, and it is one of India's best known financial tech start ups. Also Read - Shark Tank India 2: Ashneer Grover, Namita Thapar and more sharks' adorable AI snaps go viral; Anupam Mittal unimpressed?

ASHNEER GROVER AND SOME KIN IN LEGAL MESS

It has been reported in the Mint that the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed an FIR against the former MD of BharatPe. His wife, Madhuri Jain Grover has been named along with some other members of his extended family. They include names like Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain. The FIR was filed on May 10, 2023 as per a complaint filed by BharatPe in December 2022. Ashneer Grover and his family members have been charged under eight sections which include 409, 420, 467, and others. The FIR copy reads: "The complaint was received at EOW and enquiry has been conducted into the allegations levelled against alleged persons. From the contents of the complaint and enquiry conducted so far, prima-facie offences punishable under Sections 406/408/409/420/467/468/471/120B IPC (Indian penal code) are made out."

ASHNEER GROVER'S SPATE OF CONTROVERSIES

Ashneer Grover who has been part of start ups like Groffers, Amex and others is facing legal issues since 2022. In March 2022, he was fired from fintech on charges of financial fraud. The company later filed criminal and civil suit against him and his family members. They have sought compensation for the damages. Ashneer Grover has been barred from using the title of co-founder of BharatPe as well. The business whiz is now working on a new venture, which has some big names from Dubai.

URFI JAVED MOCKS HIM ON SOCIAL MEDIA

We know that Ashneer Grover had mocked the celeb status of Urfi Javed. He said that she is a celeb without a reason. Now, she has taunted him saying that he has become a celeb with his allegations of fraud.

We have to see how Ashneer Grover reacts on the same. He has started a new venture and is still respected for his terrific business acumen.