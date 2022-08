A video of Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover dancing and clapping hysterically while enjoying kirtan at ISKCON Vrindavan had gone viral on the internet. Netizens were highly amazed by the viral video which took social media by storm. The man in the video has turned out to Ashneer's doppelganger who has striking resemblance, be it with his body, facial features or his grey hair. The former BharatPe Co-founder and managing director has now shared his reaction to the video. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover opens up on hiring Salman Khan, Imlie to take a leap of five years and more

Sharing the video, Ashneer tweeted, "Hey doppelgänger ! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !!" Going by his tweet, it seems like Ashneer too has been mighty impressed by his doppelganger. Also Read - Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover reveals he couldn't afford Salman Khan for an endorsement; his manager asked, 'Aap bhindi kharidne aye ho kya?'

Hey doppelgänger ! Bhai itne maze se kirtan kar raha hai jitna maza mujhe dhandhe mein aata hai ! Super fun !! https://t.co/ltMwuRbfS1 — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) August 2, 2022

Moreover, viewers also found stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's doppelganger in the same video. The man was seen sitting behind the singer playing manjira with a yellow cloth wrapped around his upper body. Also Read - Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta has a fanboy moment meeting Tom Cruise at Wimbledon: 'I couldn’t resist telling him that...'

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kartik Tyagi (@kartik.vrindavan)

A couple of weeks ago, Ashneer had talked about not being able to afford to be the brand ambassador of his newly found company. He recalled his manager asking him if he has come to buy vegetables. After much deliberation, Ashneer asked Salman to decrease his price Rs 7.5 crore, the Dabangg Khan agreed to do it for Rs 4.5 crore.

After swindling fintech platform BharatPe, Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover have formed a new company called Third Unicorn Private Ltd, and are set to launch a third startup. Before co-founding BharatPe, Grover was associated with Grofers, which is now 15-minute delivery platform Blinkit that has been acquired by Zomato for Rs 4,447 crore (about $568 million) in an all-stock deal.