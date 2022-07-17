Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover reveals he couldn't afford Salman Khan for an endorsement; his manager asked, 'Aap bhindi kharidne aye ho kya?'

Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover said that he couldn't afford Salman Khan to be the brand ambassador of his then small business and recalled the Dabangg Khan's manager asking him if he has come to buy vegetables.