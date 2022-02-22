Shark Tank India has made celebs out of entrepreneurs. And Ashneer Grover has become a sensation. Everyone loves his one-liners and the fact that he does not sugar-coat his words. On the show, Shark Tank India we saw him writing off budding entrepreneurs without mincing any words. Fans have thanked the producers for bringing him on the show. Whether it is his stint on The Kapil Sharma Show or Shark Tank India, he has made news. Ashneer Grover is now trending on social media. This has happened after the news of him seeking indemnity from future action in the case filed against him by other members of BharatPe. As we know, he is one of the managing partners and co-founders of the firm. Also Read - Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover has a CLASSIC reply for those who want to click selfies with him; says, 'Kisi achi ladki ke saath...'

Everyone is commenting on how it would be to have an Ashneer Grover in one's life. Some are praising him as a perfect guru. Take a look at some of the memes... Also Read - Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover on being brutally trolled: ‘I get up at 3 am to delete abusive comments’

Imagine Ashneer Grover as your maths teacher ? — Shibam Biswas (@acebeepositive) February 22, 2022

My family for everything I dream about doing ? @Ashneer_Grover pic.twitter.com/l7pDiiroKx — Aashi Bajaj (@Aaashibajaj) February 22, 2022

By default, har indian mom ke andar ashneer grover hota hi hay. ? — Debasish Dutta (@DebasizDutta) February 22, 2022

Thankgod @Ashneer_Grover was a part of #SharkTankIndia otherwise whole show would have been flooded from sugar coated feedbacks !! — Jay (@PoojaraJaydeep) February 22, 2022

I feel Ashneer Grover koi jaadu kar diya hai sabpe , jisse dekho usse chhayiye Ashneer

Meanwhile me : pic.twitter.com/LqG2TU4M7E — Lipsa mohanty (@Lipsamohanty00) February 22, 2022

Imagine Ashneer Grover verifying your code after you accidentally move it to production in a hurry. Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazaak hai kya?

Isse wahiyat code naa maine zindagi mein kabhi dekha hai naa mai dekhna chahta hoon.

? — Shashank (@entropyofmymind) February 22, 2022

The judge has become quite a hit with viewers. Ashneer Grover who is a resident of Delhi has said that he wants to try his hand in politics. Seeing how his popularity is soaring all over, we won't be surprised to see him on more shows in the coming days! Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover talks about wife Madhuri wearing 'rejected designer's' clothes on The Kapil Sharma Show, Cezanne Khan to marry girlfriend and more