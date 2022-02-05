Shark Tank India has become very popular. With judges like BharatPe cofounder Ashneer Grover, Boat cofounder Aman Gupta, Emcure executive director of Namita Thapar, People Group founder Anupam Mittal, Lenskart cofounder Peyush Bansal, Mamaearth cofounder Ghazal Alagh, and Sugar cosmetics cofounder Vineeta Singh, the show has received a great response from the masses. But the show has also got popular for the dhassu dialogues of judges. Especially, Ashneer Grover. Shark Tank India has sparked a meme fest on Twitter and we are literally laughing hard over the creativity of the netizens. Check out some here. Also Read - Shark Tank India judges Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Ghazal Alagh and others' highest educational qualifications [Check here]

Meme Templates of Shark Tank India pic.twitter.com/gJKHIesMF7 — Prashant Hans Lucky (@aluckydna) January 28, 2022

How to watch shark tank with in one minute ? pic.twitter.com/iXT8KvZZp6 — prakash sharma (@prakash98627514) February 5, 2022

Ashneer grover in shark tank India.pic.twitter.com/aNxTu0VARj — sidha_memer (@Sidha_memer) January 28, 2022

3 idiots x shark tank pic.twitter.com/FEvUL5jKXj — BHAVESH (@shawarmasimp) February 1, 2022

The season 1 of Shark Tank India has come to an end. The updates on the next season are not out yet. For more update, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.