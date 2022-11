After the massive success of season one, Shark Tank India will soon start streaming the second season and the makers have already locked its sharks for the business reality hybrid show. However, it turned out to be that former BharatPe Founder and CEO Ashneer Grover was ousted from the second season and replaced by a new shark Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - Cardekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com). Also Read - Shark Tank India 2: From Aman Gupta to Ashneer Grover; here's what the sharks worked as before becoming famous

While there were discussion going on social media about Ashneer's replacement, Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) has now broken her silence on the matter. She recently shared a promo of the upcoming season on Twitter and also addressed Ashneer's ouster from the show.

Without naming Ashneer in her tweet, Namita wrote, "One person doesn't make or break a show... not me, not anybody... this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators... it's about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders. focus on that and the hard work put in by the team."

When a Twitter user said that the show was not a real investors' pitch and just another reality show to gain TRP, Namita shot back at the user. She responded saying that it her real money that she is putting in and further slammed the user saying that "it's easy to talk and whine and judge... tough to give time, energy, mentorship and money." She then added in a separate tweet, "Let's see if authenticity and cause win over judgment and toxicity! What does New India really want out of life?"

On the other hand, Ashneer has written his memoir called Doglapan (double standards) - the Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups, which is available for pre-orders and will be available next month. Billed as an "unfettered story of Ashneer Grover - the favourite and misunderstood poster boy of Startup India", the memoir is being called a "raw, gut-wrenching in its honesty and completely from the heart, storytelling at its finest".