Shark Tank India: Namita Thapar corrects her mistake, invests in Pandurang Taware's company; Jugaadu Kamlesh is all hearts

Better late than never, Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar decided to correct her mistake and has gone to make an investment in Pandurang Taware's startup company. She shared her excitement to partner with Pandurang to help the pan-India farmers.