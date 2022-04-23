Namita Thapar, the co-founder of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, had earlier expressed her biggest regret of not being able to invest in Jugaadu Kamlesh and Pandurang Taware of Agro Tourism, who didn't make sales due to the lack of right guidance. Well, better late than never, Namita decided to correct her mistake and has gone to make an investment in Pandurang Taware's startup company. Also Read - Shark Tank India: After Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal has an EPIC reaction to his 'mujhe koi baat nahi karne deta' spoof video [WATCH]

Making the announcement on Instagram, Namita shared her excitement to partner with Pandurang to help the pan-India farmers. "A positive start to my weekend… my 2 regrets during shark tank were Jugaadu Kamlesh & Pandurang Taware, 2 incredible farmers from Maharashtra. Today I have invested in Pandurang's company that is working towards a super cause that is close to my heart - Agro Tourism - excited to partner with him to help pan India farmers show the beauty of our villages to the world ! #proudindian," Namita wrote.

Her post garnered a lot of appreciation from the netizens including Jugaadu Kamlesh aka Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare, a young entrepreneur from Malegaon, Maharashtra whose hand drawn cart became one of the highlights of the season. "Thank u so much ❤️❤️aapne pandurang sir ji ko support kiya," he commented on Namita's post. On Shark Tank India, Peyush Bansal, the co-founder of Lenskart, invested in Kamlesh's hard drawn cart by giving him Rs 10 lakh in return of 40 per cent equity along with an interest-free loan of Rs 20 lakh.

Earlier, Namita had revealed that she has invested Rs 10 crore in 25 companies during her stint on Shark Tank India. "The entire shoot ended by December 12, 2021, and the show launched on December 20. I saw around 170 pitches and invested Rs 10 crore in 25 companies that touched my heart. I invested Rs 7 crore during the show and Rs 3 crore post the show in deals I had lost out on and in a few existing deals to increase my stake,” Namita had shared her quote of her weekly article on YourStory.